Antrim launches its first ever Food and Craft Festival

Running from Friday to Sunday, July 16-18, the NI Food & Craft Festival will deliver a feast of family fun, aiming to celebrate the best of local produce, from gastronomical delights and bespoke beverages to an abundance of artisan craft makers.

Developed in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and key sponsors, The Junction Retail & Leisure Park, Castle Mall Shopping Centre and Urban Events NI, the three-day long festival comprises of a jam-packed events programme across four main locations.

The Junction will act as the festival’s food hub, showcasing a mouth-watering range of local food and beverage producers, cooking demonstrations, award-winning food trucks and family entertainment. The Festival’s official drinks partner, Jake’s Cocktail Bar, will also host a pop-up garden where visitors can sit back and soak up the atmosphere. Market Square’s perfectly positioned town-centre location, right next to Castle Mall, paired with its historic backdrop will be an appropriate home for an enchanting twilight market and a variety of events and art and craft markets.

Pictured (L-R): The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, Castle Mall Centre Manager, Pamela Minford and Events & Operations Manager of Urban Events NI, Thomas Ferris, launch Antrim's first ever Food & Craft Festival.