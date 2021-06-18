Antrim launches its first ever Food and Craft Festival
Antrim is set to delight foodie fans across Northern Ireland this summer with the launch of its first ever Food & Craft Festival.
Running from Friday to Sunday, July 16-18, the NI Food & Craft Festival will deliver a feast of family fun, aiming to celebrate the best of local produce, from gastronomical delights and bespoke beverages to an abundance of artisan craft makers.
Developed in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and key sponsors, The Junction Retail & Leisure Park, Castle Mall Shopping Centre and Urban Events NI, the three-day long festival comprises of a jam-packed events programme across four main locations.
The Junction will act as the festival’s food hub, showcasing a mouth-watering range of local food and beverage producers, cooking demonstrations, award-winning food trucks and family entertainment. The Festival’s official drinks partner, Jake’s Cocktail Bar, will also host a pop-up garden where visitors can sit back and soak up the atmosphere. Market Square’s perfectly positioned town-centre location, right next to Castle Mall, paired with its historic backdrop will be an appropriate home for an enchanting twilight market and a variety of events and art and craft markets.
Antrim Castle Gardens will be a scenic setting for a Picnic in the Park featuring a pop-up farm and will also provide festival revellers with multiple ‘Meet the Maker’ opportunities, and just a short walk along the river, visitors can enjoy family entertainment at the beautiful Lough Shore Park. Additionally, restaurants, bars and retail stores within the surrounding area of the festival zone are signing up to be part of the gastronomical weekend by offering specialised dining options and menus. A shuttle bus service will run between the three main locations on Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18, More at www.nifoodandcraftfestival.com.