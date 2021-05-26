Ballymena’s fit families sought
Ireland’s Fittest Family is looking for local families to take part in the new series.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 10:44 am
The reality television show sees families from all over the country compete against each other for the chance to win €15,000 and the title of ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’ all the while being mentored by its panel of respected coaches.
To find out more or apply visit: rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily