Dalfest performance ‘signals’ the arrival of new local charity

These promising young acts heralded the arrival of new local charity, The SIGNAL Foundation.

Despite only beginning its journey, the charity is already making a lot of noise, literally.

The foundation, which stands for Supporting Individuals & Groups Nationally And Locally, focuses on usic and the arts by encouraging aspiring young artists, musicians and performers, to engage in musical and creative activities.It also seeks to equip them with the life skills that will help them to develop not only as creatives, but as individuals.

The SIGNAL Foundation team on stage at Dalfest

The Foundation, which launched with its first successful programme in late 2019, was stopped it in its tracks by Covid-19. Unable to run physical events, the SIGNAL Foundation restructured, staying in contact with their participants through virtual events and workshops.

