Drive-In Film & Bingo a success

A total of four screenings were held in the car park of Glenravel Parish Church over a few weekends and over 50 families, with around 300 children from a wide rural area enjoyed the socially distanced events from the comfort of their cars. The drive-in bingo also saw competitors take part in several games of bingo, culminating in a raffle with super prizes provided by local businesses.

Marion Maguire, Chair of the Glenravel & District Community and Residents Association was over the moon with the turnout and support of local residents. She said: “We are truly grateful to the Housing Executive for providing the funding to hold our open air community weekend. People were very thankful at how safe and well-organised the weekend was, and the feedback from the community has been really fantastic.”