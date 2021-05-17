Duke of Edinburgh Awards are a lasting legacy - Wilson

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a youth awards programme (www.dofe.org)founded in the United Kingdom in 1956 by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, that has since expanded to 144 nations. Young people aged 14-24 can do a DofE programme at one of three levels which, when successfully completed, lead to a Bronze, Silver or Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Cr Andrew Wilson, who took part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards Scheme at Bronze and Silver level, said: “As a participant, my memories are that the award scheme promoted confidence, skills, friendship, resilience, personal development and character building, helping others through community volunteering, gaining skills and creating long lasting friendships and bonds through the expeditions (for me they were always in The Mournes, with overnight stays at Meelmore Lodge) which also promoted fitness.

“In many ways, the scheme mirrors Prince Philip’s own youth at Gordonstoun in Scotland, and it would be a good legacy to his memory if our young people signed up in large numbers...The award scheme is a good link with our youth and the countryside.

His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, chats with Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme participants. Photo courtesy of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award submitted by M&EA council