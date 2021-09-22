Minister visits Antrim Hills RSPB project

A range of projects funded through the Multi-year Environment Fund Strategic Strand and the Environmental Challenge Competition Strand of the Environment Fund include a Valuing Our Peatlands report showcasing the benefits of its restoration, improving environmental outcomes for wildlife and delivering curlew conservation and predator control in Antrim Special Protection Area at Glenwherry.

Following the visit, Minister Poots said: “I am delighted that my Department continues to provide significant financial assistance to enable RSPB NI to deliver key strategic projects across Northern Ireland.

“I am pleased that RSPB NI have received £500,000 over the past year through the Environment Fund, £90,000 of which has gone towards funding this important project at Glenwherry.

Minister Poots is pictured with Joanne Sherwood, RSPB NI Director

“This work is being underpinned by engagement with communities to encourage a shift towards positive environmental behaviour and sustainable action for biodiversity.

“I acknowledge the vital role that local farmers will play through the sensitive environmental management of their lands. My Department’s Glenwherry Hill Farm is working with RSPB NI to benefit curlew and other upland birds and habitats.