Young Farmers going green and win Green Flag Award

Since November 2018, the young farmers have been busy greening their club and the local area, working their way through the three levels of the Eco Club Award scheme – Bronze, Silver and Green - with support from Ulster Wildlife’s Grassroots Challenge youth programme.

Club members focussed their actions on biodiversity, litter and waste, and healthy living. They designed an Eco Code for their club, as well as taking action on water and energy use. Elizabeth Adair, a leading light in Randalstown YFC’s achievement, said: “We are delighted to receive this Eco Club Green Flag Award. This achievement comes following the hard work and commitment of members during a challenging year. It has been a great opportunity to be involved with the Grassroots programme. The Eco Club Awards have educated members on important environmental issues and gave them the opportunity to develop new skills. The club would like to thank the team at Ulster Wildlife for their support and guidance throughout the project.”

Presenting the award, Charlene McKeown, Environmental Education Manager from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said: ‘We are extremely proud to be awarding this prestigious Eco-Club Green Flag to Randalstown YFC today. They are amongst some of the first to receive this top-level Award in Northern Ireland. The hard work and dedication of the young people involved in promoting a sustainable green future has been and continues to be outstanding. We hope to see many more clubs follow in their footsteps as they lead the way on this new and exciting journey towards a green recovery.”

Randalstown Young Farmers’ Club members Elizabeth Adair, Rachel McNeilly and Jack Johnston celebrate their Eco-Club Green Flag Award with Charlene McKeown from Keep NI Beautiful and Orlagh McNeill, from Ulster Wildlife