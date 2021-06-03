Performing Arts students enjoy European wide success

The exceptionally talented performing arts students came together to create videos which were used to mark the official launch of the stage show at the MTI Europe Festival. In true form the students produced an impressive, lively, fun and passion fuelled showcase and were the highlight of the ‘Matilda Takeover’ element of the festival.

Hot on the heels of this successful launch, BSPA are now delighted that they will be hosting the Irish Premiere for Matilda Jr as part of their series of Summer Youth Projects.

Peter Corry, Artistic Director, Producer and renowned singer and performer said: BSPA will be staging the production in an outdoor venue and in front of a live audience, something I know so many of us have missed desperately. I am confident it will be an experience that those who take part will never forget.

BSPA cast performing 'Revolting Children' for the MTI Junior Theatre Festival included front left Emilia (Ballymena School), Charlotte front right, Jemima, second row left - right, Hattie and Amy

“We got a real taste for the show when were invited to produce these two amazing videos for MTI, both of which showcased at the MTI Junior Theatre Festival. The young people performed both ‘When I grow up’ and ‘ Revolting Children’.”

The MTI Junior Theatre Festival is a key date in the musical theatre world and this time, the show went online. The event, which every year brings together schools and youth groups from the across the UK and Europe, was enjoyed by 850 performing arts, teachers, creatives and students who came together to celebrate, educate, motivate and participate in all-things musical theatre.

The Summer Youth project delivered by BSPA, will take place at The Scout Centre at Crawfordsburn and Breda Academy, Belfast, allowing for the full production, with an audience, along with rehearsals, to take place outside whilst following all the current Covid-19 guidelines.

Managing Director, Tina McVeigh said: “Our young people have had such a tough time and I am so looking forward to seeing them come together to put on an actual show with a real live audience, it’s been a long time coming for them and I am confident the experience will be the confidence and mental wellbeing boost a lot of them will need.”