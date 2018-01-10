Plans for community garden taking root in Harryville

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is calling on the people of Harryville and Ballymena to be part of a 12-week consultation period following the completion of draft concept plans for a new community growing space in the heart of Harryville.

In line with its commitment to build stronger, safe and healthy communities, it is Council’s intention to invest in developing a community garden in the Harryville area.

The Council has been consulting with a number of local people for the last 12 months in order to develop a draft concept plan for the community garden.

The Council now wishes to undertake a further 12-week consultation process in order to ensure that the masterplan is reflective of how interested parties wish to see the community garden taken forward.

Speaking following the launch of the 12-week consultation process, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Paul Reid said: “Community growing is something which I am incredibly passionate about.

“The Borough benefits from several fantastic allotments and community gardens, however, there is an under-provision in the Ballymena area.

“I am delighted that this proposal is being led by the local community in Harryville and I hope the desires of local people can come to fruition.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to the continual improvement of its parks and open spaces, to creating opportunities for health and wellbeing, and to increasing social, environmental and economic benefits for our residents in the borough.

The Council is keen to ensure that our ideas for the site are representative of the needs of the residents in this area. Residents are therefore urged to get involved in the consultation process. They can get involved by completing a short survey online using the following link

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HarryvilleCommunityGarden

The survey will be live for 12 weeks.

Should you require any further information or hard copies of this survey please contact:

E: parks@midandeastantrim.gov.uk