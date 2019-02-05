Portglenone Pharmacy scores a trophy hat-trick

A Portglenone pharmacy has taken home trophies from the highly-esteemed annual Pharmacy in Focus awards, which were hosted in Titanic Belfast this year.

Bannside Pharmacy in Portglenone scored a hat-trick, winning the Health Promotion Award, supported by National Pharmacy Association, the Working in Partnership Award supported by Bestway Medhub and Wardles and the Enterprise within Pharmacy Award supported by Alliance Healthcare. Pictured receiving the accolade is - Eoghan O’Brien with the team at Bannside Pharmacy with Brendan Moffatt, Account Manager Community Pharmacy, Bestways Medhub and Wardles.

The Awards were held as part of the Ulster Chemists’ Association’s annual President’s Ball with over 500 industry professionals in attendance.