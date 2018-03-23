Pupils posters now on display in town centre

Posters created by young people from a number of Ballymena Schools have gone on display in the town centr.

They are winning entries in the ‘Keep Ballymena Safer, Cleaner and Accessible’ Poster Campaign which was a partnership project between Ballymena BID’s Safer Cleaner Accessible Sub Group and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Environmental Health Department.

Schools had been invited to design posters to promote awareness amongst residents and visitors and nine winners were selected from all entries, receiving Cameron’s vouchers from Ballymena BID for their efforts, as well as having their winning design featured on billboards throughout the town centre.

The winners were: Anya Bishop and Abi Montgomery from Camphill Primary School; Cameron Kerr, Melanie Beattie, Ellie Getty and Suzanna Cochrane from Cullybackey College; Erin Duffin and Emily Dougan from Millquarter Primary School; and, Matthew Watt from St Colmcille’s Primary School.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Cr Paul Reid congratulated all who took part.

Andrew Storey, Chairman of the Ballymena BID said: “The poster campaign was about promoting ways to keep Ballymena safer, cleaner and accessible but it also highlighted the problem of litter and dog fouling. We would like to thank those who took part in designing the posters. We were delighted with the number of entries.”