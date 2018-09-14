Resurfacing scheme for A26 Seven Towers Roundabout

A £319,000 resurfacing scheme on the A26 Seven Towers Roundabout, Ballymena, will start on Monday, September 17.

The scheme will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the Seven Towers Roundabout and the approach roads. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, October 12.

To facilitate the work, lane closures will operate daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm from the start date of Monday, September 17, until Monday 1 October.

The roundabout will be fully closed each night from 7pm to 6am from Monday, October 1 until Friday, October 5.

The following diversionary routes will be clearly signposted during these road closures:

Northbound traffic: Cromkill Road - Ballee Road West - Antrim Road - Bridge Street - North Road - Linenhall Street - Larne Road Link - Larne Road Roundabout.

Southbound traffic: Larne Road Roundabout - Liminary Road - Station Road - Greenfield Road - Woodgreen Road

In addition, the Antrim Road will be closed continuously from 9.30am on Tuesday, October 2, to 4.30pm on Friday, October 5.

Diversionary routes will be signed and local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works.

The Department has programmed the work operations to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

To help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity, of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions, the Department has stated.

Robin Swann, the North Antrim Ulster Unionist Assembly member and UUP Leader, has “warmly welcomed” the resurfacing scheme.

Assemblyman Swann said: “This scheme is to be warmly welcomed after an extensive period of lobbying following a series of accidents along this route.

“Hopefully, this improvement scheme will prevent the area from gaining the reputation of being an accident blackspot.”

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit www.trafficwatchni.com