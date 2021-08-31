Rolling back the years as Ahoghill YFC hits the big 90

Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club is getting ready to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

The club is marking the milestone with a dinner dance in the Ballyscullion Park, Magherafelt, next Friday, September 10 at 7.00pm.

The club first launched in 1931 and is proud to be celebrating its anniversary.

Celebration time for Ahoghill Young Farmers on September 10

A club spokesperson said: “We are looking forward to hearing from our guest speaker for the night, YFCU president, Peter Alexander. It’s sure to be a big night for the club and we want as many people as possible to attend. If you are a past, present or family member you are invited to come along.”

After the meal, music will be provided by the band - Hitlist.