RTM opens new charity shop in Ballymena

BALLYMENA-based Christian charity, Reaching & Teaching Ministries, (R.T.M) are set to open their newest shop in Church Street this Thursday July 5.

This large emporium will stock a wide range of bric-A-brac, household goods, clothes and furniture.

In common with the other shops belonging to R.T.M in Wellington Street, Ballykeel, and The Diamond area of Coleraine, all the profits will be used to support the ministry’s ongoing labour in the Philippines, India and to a lesser extent, Northern Ireland.

R.T.M founder and Director, Kenneth Wilson, said: “Plans for our next trip to Mindoro, an island in the Philippines this November are at an advanced stage.”

“Mindoro is a very remote area and a region where great need exists. There are many children of school age there whose parents cannot afford to educate them because of the school fees.

“Our work in hospitals and prisons there is developing nicely. We will also be having nightly meets for teens and 20s during our visit where they will be taught Christian principles for living and about how to walk in the Holy Spirit.”

All of this takes place in addition to R.T.M’s existing work of supporting Pastors and Churches in the nations it serves.

Kenneth thanked the staff at RTM for their hard work in getting the new charity shop ready to open.

He said: “The new shop is in a busy area of the town and we hope that having a more visible presence will enable a greater number of people to find out more about the work that Reaching & Teaching Ministries is involved in. Eventually we hope to have a Powerpoint presentation and display of photographs to show our customers.”

Donations of bric-A-brac, household goods, clothes and furniture are always welcome. A pick-up and delivery service is available. The team would also be delighted to undertake house clearances. Contact either Kenneth on 07774617487 or Robyn via 07967 405076 to arrange this.