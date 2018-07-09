School’s out for summer - let the free MEAdventures commence

With the summer holidays well and truly underway, Council is urging residents to enjoy the fantastic free adventures available in the borough.

The #MEAdventures campaign launched in May, just in time for the good weather and the local authority says it’s had lots of interest from families and bloggers already, exploring the beautiful scenery, parks and beaches in the borough.

To give citizens an idea of how to keep the family entertained this summer – the local authority has launched a ‘MEAdventure checklist’ which they can fill in and enjoy.

It confirms that with parks and play days, forests and festivals, coast roads and culture, people living in Mid and East Antrim don’t have to go too far or spend too much money to have a world-class adventure this summer.

The downloadable itinerary has lots of activities for you to complete including camping, jumping in muddy puddles, bike rides, growing plants or flowers, making new friends, going for walks and even learning new sports.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar said: “These checklists have gone out to all the local schools, so we’re hoping that parents, carers and kids will start having their adventures this summer.

“We have such fantastic assets here in our borough so what better way to get enjoying the better weather than getting outdoors and exploring what’s right on your doorstep. We want everyone to get involved in the conversation online and share all your #MEAdventures using the hashtag on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. We will also be running competitions later in the year so stay tuned to find out more.”

There are 400 square miles and 62 miles of coastline to explore in Mid and East Antrim. So why not take in the stunning sights along the Causeway Coastal Route, recently named by Lonely Planet as one of the world’s ultimate road trips.

Be a tourist without leaving your own borough. Mid and East Antrim top visitor attractions include The Gobbins in Islandmagee, Carrickfergus Castle and Slemish Mountain. With over 100 parks in Mid and East Antrim, there are plenty of venues to take a picnic or join in some of the Council’s outdoor activities to enjoy some free family fun. There are also plenty of opportunities for a paddle at one of the borough’s three Seaside Award winning beaches at Carnlough, Ballygally and Browns Bay. Council also has a full programme of exhibitions and masterclasses online.

Download the checklist or get more information on where to find #MEAdventures at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events