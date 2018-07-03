Schools bid Bee Project Farewell

Camphill Primary and Dunclug College were among 20 schools across Northern Ireland who have marked the completion of the

BEE Project (‘Building Employment through Education’).

Pupils and teachers at Dunclug College receive literacy, numeracy, and special education needs resources, plus 5 iPads from PeoplePlus NI as part of the BEE Project legacy.

PeoplePlus NI held celebration ceremonies across all 20 participating schools marking the completion of the Project, which is an intergenerational employability programme funded by the NI Executive’s Social Investment Fund, with certificates awarded to pupils and adults who engaged with the programme, and educational resources donated to schools as part of the BEE Project legacy.

Schools and pupils were awarded iPads, books, stationery and a vast array of numeracy, literacy, STEM and special education resources.

One resource, Doodlemaths, will further promote intergenerational learning beyond the BEE Project, as all participating children and their parents will have access to cutting edge numeracy support via a numeracy app.