Cathcart’s new Centra store creates 35 jobs

The 3,500ft brand-new store, located on Roguery Road, is a welcome addition to the area supporting 35 jobs - combining high convenience with an expanded food-to-go and grocery offering.

Owner Ryan Cathcart said: “We are extremely proud to have opened the doors of our new Centra store here in Toome and build on the success we have had already with the Centra brand in our stores in Magherafelt and Ballymena

“Our team are looking forward to welcoming customers instore and providing them with a one-stop shop for modern convenience.

Cathcart's Centra Toome owners Ciara and Ryan Cathcart.

“Offering a wide range of options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the new store offers something for everyone. Amenities include an expanded food-to-go offering with hot and cold food deli counters, Frank and Honest Coffee, the largest on-the-go gourmet coffee brand on the island of Ireland and a Moo’d ice-cream counter offering a wide range of sweet treats.

“The extensive range can all be enjoyed at a large seating area, complete with Wi-Fi and USB charging ports.

The new store also features a Nicholls fuel forecourt along with an extensive parking area for 44 cars. Already making an impact in the local community, the store is sponsoring Cargain Camogie Club.