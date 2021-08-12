Cullybackey Post Office on the move to new site

Their partners at SPAR identified an opportunity to move the branch to continue to offer Post Office services to the local community and a period of local consultation was held. The new premises, which are one of the main style branches, incorporate a SPAR, fuelling station and Cullybackey Post Office. Opening hours will be Monday to Sunday: 8am – 8pm, offering 84 hours of P.O. services a week, including Sunday opening. The new SPAR store is approx 200m from the existing branch at Main Street. There will be two serving positions, with one screened position and one serving point at the retail counter.