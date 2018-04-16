St Louis Grammar students through to ABP Angus Youth Challenge final

St Louis Grammar students Conall McCafferty, Peter Graham and Thomas O’Kane have been selected as finalists in The ABP Angus Youth Challenge. They are pictured here with ABP NI representatives Arthur Callaghan (bottom left) and Liam McCarthy (middle), St Louis Principal Sean Rafferty and teacher Louise Gildea.

The finalist teams will receive five Angus cross calves per group at a prize-giving ceremony on May 18 at Balmoral Show. They are embarking on a programme with ABP that will see them developing skills and knowledge across the beef supply chain from farm to fork.

This will culminate in the sale of their Angus cattle to ABP with the net profit shared out amongst their group.