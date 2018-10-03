Tee-rific golfing fundraiser

Ballymena Golf Club has supported local people living with dementia by raising £5,130 through an annual Charity Golf Day event.

The fundraising event in September for Dementia Northern Ireland saw approximately 137 golfers take to the greens at the Raceview Road Club.

The sun shone down on 34 teams of four who battled it out in the bunkers and made sure they were on par in a bid to claim the top honours on the day. The overall ladies winner was Elaine Mark and the overall men’s winner was John Devlin.

Ballymena Golf Club members Noel Gourley and partner Evelyn Allen gave their support leading up to and during the event, securing sponsorship, taking photographs and running a raffle at the evening prize-giving.

Fionnuala Savage Income Generation Manager Dementia NI said: “Thank you so much to everyone who supported the Ballymena Golf Club charity day and raised £5,130.00 for support local people living with dementia.

“Today, it is estimated that there are currently 20,000 people across Northern Ireland living with dementia.

“Dementia is an individual illness and affects every person differently. Anyone can develop dementia – at any age, from all walks of life.

“Dementia Northern Ireland is a new charity founded in January 2015 by five people living with dementia. The lives of people are dramatically changed by a dementia diagnosis, Dementia NI is here to ensure everyone living with dementia in Northern Ireland will receive an accurate and timely diagnosis, have access to appropriate services and will live well with the right support.

“Your support in this year’s Ballymena Golf Club charity day means we can continue to raise awareness and support those living with dementia and their families,” said Fionnuala.

Noel Gourley, charity golf day organiser said: “On behalf of Ballymena Golf Club we are delighted to present Dementia NI with a cheque for £5,130.00.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported the event, from all local businesses who sponsored a hole, our team of golfers and nearby golf clubs for taking part, Morellis for sponsoring the ice cream, to everyone who donate prizes for the raffle and to all my fellow Club members and volunteers from Ballymena Golf Club who helped on the day selling raffle tickets and finally Mr Captain for his kind support.

The day was a huge success and raised thousands of pounds for Dementia NI a very worthy charity doing a fantastic work to support people living with dementia”.

Dementia Northern Ireland is a local charity supporting people living with dementia and its mission is ‘People with dementia taking action, having their voices heard and improving the lives of everyone who has dementia’.

If you or your family been affected by a dementia diagnosis you can find out how Dementia NI can help.

Just visit www.dementiani.org or call them on 028 90 68 67 68.