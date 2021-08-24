Tommy (93) is ready to make the cut at Ahoghill YFC’s 90th dinner

Indeed, Thomas Boyd will be cutting the Club’s anniversary cake alongside the youngest current member.

Tommy is no stranger to undertaking this particular role as he also cut the cake at the 80th and 85th anniversary of Ahoghill YFC.

Born on July 19, 1928, he was brought up on his home farm, in the townland of Ballylummin, just outside Ahoghill and joined Ahoghill Young Farmers shortly after the Second World War ended when he would have been about 17-18 years old.

Ahoghill YFC's oldest past memberThomas Boyd cutting the cake at 80th anniversary of the Club

In Tommy’s young farmer days, he enjoyed taking part in competitions such as cattle judging.

Clubs throughout Northern Ireland competed in area contests at which there would have been the opportunity to compete as a team of three and also as an individual.

Tommy was in a team alongside William James Craig and Herbie Thompson but also competed as an individual. The team of men won the Ballymena area contest and so progressed to the NI Finals. One of Tommy’s fondest memories whilst being a member of Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club was when he placed second in the Northern Ireland Finals of the cattle judging at Hillsborough in the under 18 age category.

Ahoghill Young Farmers also ran agricultural shows for a number of years and Tommy recalls that these shows were always good fun despite all of the organisation that had to happen in order to run them successfully.

He also recalled there being inter-club dances during his time in Young Farmers where he enjoyed the opportunity to meet young farmer members from different clubs.

Tommy would recommend Young Farmers to all of the younger generation regardless of their rural background because of the life-long memories that can come from being a member and the vast amount of competitions which are both farming and non-farming related.

He is now looking forward to attending the 90th anniversary dinner of Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club which is being held on September 10 at Ballyscullion Park, Magherafelt, and the special role he will have in it.