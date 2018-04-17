Trust offers advice in bid to rehome dogs

To mark this ‘National Pet Month’, Dogs Trust Ballymena are offering advice on responsible dog ownership in a bid to rehome canine residents.

They are encouraging informed potential dog owners to come forward and give loving homes to some of the special dogs at the Ballymena rehoming centre.

Dogs Trust has a host of useful information on its website for anyone thinking about getting a new pet, including a handy checklist for first-time dog owners which allows them to keep track of things they will need to be aware of when getting a dog, which include: getting pet insurance, making sure your dog gets daily walks, receives regular meals and a balanced diet, vaccinations and the legal requirement of microchipping, as well as possible training needs.

Oonagh Phillips, Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager, said: “At Dogs Trust we are always on the look out for dog owners who either have experience of caring for dogs or have done their research before getting a pet. A dog is for life and adopting a rescue dog is very rewarding, however it is important that families don’t rush into getting a dog before understanding the level of care involved and the costs associated with owning a dog. There are plenty of dogs in our care, all of whom need loving new homes with well prepared and caring owners. We hope that before National Pet Month is over we will have successfully matched each of them up with their special someone.”

Among the dogs waiting on their forever homes at Dogs Trust Ballymena are: Axel, a three-year-old Weimaraner; and, Carly, a five-year-old Hound cross. To find out more, call 0300 303 0292.