Vintage Vehicle event aids charity

A vintage vehicle event held at Nutts Corner in September has raised £3325 for Marie Curie.

By Elinor Glynn
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 7:00 am

Raymond Campbell from Ahoghill, who organised the event, recently presented Heather Miller from the charity with the cheque.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “These funds will be used to deliver Marie Curie care and support to patients and their families when they need it most”.

Ahoghill man Raymond Campbell pictured presenting Heather Miller, Fundraiser for Marie Curie with a cheque for £3325, proceeds from the vintage vehicle event that he organised in September.
