Vintage Vehicle event aids charity
A vintage vehicle event held at Nutts Corner in September has raised £3325 for Marie Curie.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 7:00 am
Raymond Campbell from Ahoghill, who organised the event, recently presented Heather Miller from the charity with the cheque.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “These funds will be used to deliver Marie Curie care and support to patients and their families when they need it most”.