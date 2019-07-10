£632k public realm works for town centre

A significant improvement scheme for Greenvale Street, one of the best known streets in Ballymena town centre, will begin at the end of July.

The Department for Communities is providing £560,000 of the £632,000 scheme, with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council contributing £72,000.

The investment will greatly improve the current appearance of Greenvale Street by replacing the broken and patched paving with high quality granite.

The street will also benefit from new lighting, bins and street furniture.

The existing trees which have grown too large for the area will be replaced with new trees to enhance the area.

The work at Greenvale Street is being delivered in partnership with the Department for Infrastructure and builds on a series of public realm work which aims to improve Ballymena’s overall streetscape.

Paul Carr, Acting Director of Regional Development at the Department for Communities, said: “Significant public realm improvements have been made throughout Ballymena’s town centre.

“This latest investment will not only improve Greenvale Street to the same high standards as neighbouring streets but, due to its mainly pedestrian nature, will showcase the quality of the public realm work being undertaken.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Beth Adger, said: “This improvement scheme will deliver a number of positive changes to Greenvale Street.

“Ballymena has a reputation of being an excellent shopping town and this public realm transformation will help to secure its future appeal.

“I would like to thank local traders for their engagement in planning for the scheme and for their patience while the work is ongoing.

“Once completed the work will ensure the area is vibrant for all who live and work here and those who visit in the years to come.”

The works at Greenvale Street are scheduled to be completed in November 2019.