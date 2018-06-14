‘A great time to head to the coast and catch a glimpse of these amazing creatures’

A guided marine mammal watch will be held at Garron Point, Co. Antrim, on Tuesday, June 19 from 7pm to 9pm.

Ulster Wildlife, Glenarm Wildlife Group and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group are urging people to Grab their binoculars and join their experts to search for porpoises, dolphins, and perhaps even basking sharks or whales, from one of the best cetacean watching spots in Northern Ireland.

Dave Wall, Living Seas officer with Ulster Wildlife, says: “Our local seas are home to a wide variety of ocean giants from harbour porpoises and minke whales to bottlenose dolphins and the mighty basking shark, the second largest fish in the world.

“June is great time to head to the coast and catch a glimpse of these amazing creatures as porpoises return inshore with their calves and minke whales return from their tropical breeding grounds to feed off our coast.”

This is a free event, but donations are welcome. Email Dave Wall, dave.wall@ulsterwildlife.org, to confirm your attendance. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Participants are asked to bring binoculars and/or spotting scopes if they have them and are advised to wear suitable outdoor clothing and walking boots/sturdy shoes for walking on rough, steep rocks adjacent to cliffs. Meet at the car park at Garron Point.