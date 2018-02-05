Adger welcomes Toome Road flood alleviation works

Local councillor Beth Adger MBE has welcomed underground works that have taken place in the Toome Road area of Ballymena.

The Department for Regional Development carried out the replacement of a collapsed sewer pipe in the area on Sunday.

Cllr. Adger said: “This is a very welcome move and one which residents will be extremely happy to see carried out.

“I have been campaigning for the past decade for the necessary improvements to be made to drainage in the area, which has been badly affected by flooding on several occasions.

“What was needed was a lasting solution to sort this problem once and for all.

“I have been on the ground during times of horrendous flooding on the Toome Road when it has been so bad residents have had to climb out of their windows to escape.”

She added the remedial work on the system is “greatly welcomed”.

“I thank all my fellow DUP Elected Members and partner agencies involved in supporting the fight for action to be taken in the Toome Road area to protect properties and ensure the safety of those living in the area,” Cllr. Adger added.