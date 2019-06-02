Ahoghill YFC’s Rebecca crowned Show Queen

Rebecca Speers has been crowned this year’s Ballymena Show Queen.

This is the third year for the Ballymena Show Queen and it continues to be a successful event.

Two members from Lisnamurrican YFC and Ahoghill YFC entered the competition to be crowned this year’s queen.

Judges this year were Janet Redmond and Denise McPherson and organisers would like to thank them for taking the time to judge this event.

For the third year running, Ahoghill YFC had a winning streak with Rebecca Speers taking the crown. Runner up was Gail McCullough from Lisnamurrican YFC.

Organisers would also like to thank Claire Adams (Lisnamurrican YFC) and Lucy Hurrell (Ahoghill YFC) for taking part.

Thanks also to main sponsor this year Claire Campbell of Candle Belle, and Haldene Fisher who kindly sponsored the runner up prize.