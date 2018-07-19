Appeal over break-in

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses following a break-in at a property in Chichester Park East, at around 1pm on Wednesday, July 4.

It was reported that three males were seen acting suspiciously around the rear of the property in question, and have forced open a downstairs bathroom window in order to facilitate entry into the property.

An unknown substance was also poured on this window.

The three males are described as follows:

The first male is described as “6ft tall, heavy build not fat, swarthy skinned, late 30s, wearing a white long sleeve tee shirt, plain, navy bottoms, and a baseball cap”.

The second male is described as “5ft 10, white male, stocky build with a bit of a stomach, aged early 40s, slightly receding hair grey at sides, short at sides, wearing dark jeans, unkempt – dirty looking, wearing a t-shirt”.

The third male is described as “white, early 30s, 5ft 10, slim build, swarthy skinned – dark hair all over – well kept, wearing a navy long sleeve jumper and a pair of jeans – well tailored, “business man” type appearance”.

These persons are believed to have left the area in a silver BMW 1 Series.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with any information they believe may assist the investigation to contact Ballymena PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 808 04/07/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and give people the power to speak up and stop crime.”