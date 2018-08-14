Borough in running for Top 10 Foodie Destination

There’s just over a week to get your vote in for Mid and East Antrim as one of Ireland’s top 10 Foodie Destinations 2018.

It’s one of three areas in Northern Ireland in for the prestigious accolade and a public vote makes up a quarter of the score.

The competition, organised by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, looks at what destinations lead the way with food festivals, gourmet trails or farmers markets, as well as great dining experiences for locals and visitors alike.

Online voting for the 2018 competition ends on Tuesday, August 21.

The overall winner of Foodie Destinations 2018 will be announced at the end of August.

To vote, visit www.foodiedestinations.ie/city/mid-east-antrim-borough/