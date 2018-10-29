Budget: Chancellor Philip Hammond’s boost for Belfast Region City Deal

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has welcomed a £350m commitment to bolster the proposed £1bn Belfast Region City Deal.

Chancellor Philip Hammond MP confirmed the significant funding package as he announced details of the Autumn Budget on Monday.

It came days after Belfast Region City Deal propositions were brought to Westminster as partner councils outlined their bid which could deliver around 20,000 new jobs.

MEA Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “This £350m commitment from the Chancellor is brilliant news for Mid and East Antrim and all six of the council areas involved in this vital bid.

“Belfast Region City Deal sets out a 10-year plan to grow the economy, boost jobs and tourism, increasing skills, encouraging investment and developing infrastructure.

“The substantial economic opportunity includes plans for around £80m of investment in Mid and East Antrim.

“This includes proposals to extend The Gobbins cliff path, the regeneration of Carrickfergus and the creation of an innovation and inspiration centre at the St Patrick’s site in Ballymena.”

MEA Council along with East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson held an engagement event at Westminster last Wednesday morning. This was followed by the Belfast Region City Deal Communications and Engagement Event in the Terrace Pavilion, hosted by the Belfast Region City Deal.

For more information on Belfast Region City Deal, visit: midandeastantrim.gov.uk/citydeal