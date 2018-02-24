Raising a glass to hospitality hotspots

Over half of Northern Ireland’s top 100 hospitality businesses hail from Co. Antrim.

A total of 53 business from the area were recognised at a Hospitality Ulster ceremony in Titanic Belfast.

Greg Elliott, Dillon Bass and Colin Johnston, Galgorm Resort and Spa, Ballymena at Hospitality.

On the North Coast, The Bushmills Inn in Bushmills, Central Wine Bar in Ballycastle, Mary McBride’s in Cushendun, The Ramore Wine Bar and Harbour Bar in Portrush and The Fullerton Arms in Ballintoy were amongst those featured in the inaugural Top 100 Hospitality Business Awards.

In Larne, Billy Andy’s in Raloo and Ruby’s Bar were named winners with nearby Mattie’s Meeting House in Carncastle also awarded a top 100 accolade.

In Ballymena, The Front Page and Galgorm Resort & Spa secured their place on the prestigious list.

Other Co. Antrim venues included Crosskeys Inn in Toome and Ownies Bar & Bistro in Carrickfergus. A further 40 venues on the top are drawn from Belfast, giving Co. Antrim the largest share of winning venues.

Gareth Devlin (left), Coca Cola and Richard Hunter, Billy Andys, Raloo, at the ceremony

The list, compiled by Hospitality Ulster in conjunction with a panel of industry experts was unveiled at a ceremony hosted by comedian Tim McGarry and attended by VIP guests including boxer Carl Frampton.

From Michelin starred restaurants and five-star hotels to buzzing city centre nightclubs, gastropubs, quaint country pubs and hotels, Hospitality Ulster’s Top 100 shines the spotlight on Northern Ireland hospitality at its best.

The awards were presented in alphabetical order with recipients afforded equal recognition for their role in driving forward industry standards.

Mark Stewart, chair, Hospitality Ulster, said: “The Top 100 Hospitality Business Awards recognise those - who through their premises, staff and product offering - encompass the very essence of our unique hospitality industry; going the extra mile to deliver a great customer experience that serves both their target audience and customer demographic.

“These awards are unique as they are the only awards, awarded by the industry to the industry: recognising every sector of our industry, the diversity of our offer and the people who make our industry great.”

The 100 winners were placed into a prize draw to win a range of incredible prizes with Ruby’s Bar in Larne winning the use of a branded car for a year (sponsored by Donnelly Group and Towergate Insurance Brokers).

Funds raised on the night will be donated to The Benevolent, a charity that provides help and support to current and former employees of the drinks industry and their families.

The full Hospitality Ulster Top 100 can be viewed online at www.Top100NI.com