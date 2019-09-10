Council breaking new ground in Randalstown

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth pictured at the sod cutting ceremony of the new Council-led Environmental Improvement Scheme in Randalstown with local community, business and political representatives.

The scheme will see the creation of a new community space and 57 additional parking spaces as well as new shared pathways and landscaping for the whole community to enjoy.

In addition, two information panels on mental health and wellbeing will also be erected together with a Totem Memorial remembering World War One.

Alderman Smyth said:“Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is delighted to provide the financial assistance for this very worthwhile project which will further enhance this area that is used and enjoyed by so many throughout the local community and beyond.”

