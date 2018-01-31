Council to spend £9k on street light banners

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is to spend £9,000 on street light advertising banners to be displayed in Ballymena town centre.

Councillors were presented with the plans for the scheme at last Monday night’s Economic Growth and Tourism Committee meeting.

A report presented to councillors explained that following on from public realm works in the town centre, the new street light columns have the capacity to facilitate the display of banners.

Councillors were advised that it was the intention of officers to develop the design of the banners in conjunction with Ballymena Improvement District, with a number of sets of banners planned for installation from April/May onwards.

The report noted that the banners will have a number of design changes to reflect the time of year, with four changes in total to cover 40 columns, at a cost of £56 per banner.

It was added that the banners will be installed on the “four core streets” in the town.

The report highlighted the benefit of street banners which can “improve the ambience of an urban centre and reflect some of the character and activities of the commercial core”.

It was added that a number of designs can be drawn up to be consulted on by local businesses and elected members.

Councillors agreed to the proposal with the matter subject to ratification at the next monthly meeting of council.