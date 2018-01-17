Council works with CAN to improve services

The Mayor recently welcomed members of the Ballymena CAN group to the parlour to thank them for their ongoing engagement with council to make services more accessible.

CAN (Campaigners Active Network) is a user-led network of people who are blind or partially sighted, and their allies who, working with the RNIB NI, campaign on issues and share their experience to improve services.

Welcoming the group to the parlour the Mayor, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “I want to reiterate my personal commitment to making the Borough an inclusive place to live for all.

“I want to thank all those involved here today in CAN and RNIB for their feedback and we have enjoyed working with them all, including Flossy the guide dog.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to the continual improvement of the Borough’s infrastructure, to creating opportunities for health and well-being, and to increasing social, environmental and economic benefits for our residents in the Borough.”

If you are interested in learning more about what the council can do to help you in relation to accessible services please contact the Policy Team at policy@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or call 0300 124 5000 and ask for policy.

If you are interested in becoming involved in CAN or you just want more information, please contact Shaun Canny, from the RNIB Campaigns and Research Team, 028 9032 9373, shaun.canny@rnib.org.uk

For more information and to keep up to date you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk