Aggravated burglary: Man, 42, charged with trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence

A 42-year-old man has been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, common assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The charges related to a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Dorset Close area of Antrim in the early hours of yesterday morning, Monday, 27 May.

At around 6.50am police received a report that a man brandishing a knife had entered the property.

The man fled the property a short time later.

The occupants have been left extremely traumatised by their ordeal, according to the PSNI.

The man is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court this morning, Tuesday 28 May.