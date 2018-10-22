Appeal after burglaries

Detectives in Ballymena investigating a number of reports of burglaries in the town over the weekend are appealing for information and witnesses.

At around 7.50am on Friday, October 19, it was reported entry had been gained to a white-coloured Volkswagen Caddy parked in the Carnduff Drive area and that keys had been taken.

It’s believed this occurred sometime between 6.45pm on Thursday, October, and the time it was reported to police.

Detective Sergeant Emme Wallace added: “The same day, at 8.45am, we received a report of a burglary in Corlea Gardens; that the windows of a blue-coloured Peugeot 107 parked outside a property had been smashed and a purse had been stolen. It’s believed this occurred sometime between 10pm the night before and 8.30am on Friday.

“Later on Friday morning, at around 10.20am, we received a report that sometime between 10pm the previous evening, Thursday, October 18, and 8.30am on Friday that entry had been gained to a garage at a property on Granville Street and a sum of money, sunglasses and beauty products had been taken from a vehicle parked inside.

“At around 12.25 on Friday afternoon, we received a report of a theft of a bicycle from a property in the Glenravel Park area sometime between 7pm the previous evening, Friday, October9, and 8am on Saturday. The bicycle - a hybrid ‘Boardman’ with a white frame and with blue lettering spelling ‘BOARDMAN’ on the centre of the frame - has since been recovered.”

On Saturday, October 20, at 4.45am, police received a report that the contents of a bag, including prescription medication, were found discarded outside an address in Carnduff Drive and that two males on bicycles were seen in the area acting suspiciously.

One of the males was described as being of a small frame and wearing a blue jacket, baggy jogging bottoms, with a blue backpack and was on a white bicycle. The other male is described as wearing a green coat and was on a white mountain bike.

DS Wallace added: “I am appealing to anyone who was in any of these areas of Ballymena between Thursday evening and Saturday morning.

“Did you see any suspicious activity? Did you see two males on bicycles matching the description of those seen in the Carnduff Drive area during the early hours of Friday? Have you been offered a pair of sunglasses or beauty products for sale in suspicious circumstances?

“If you have information you believe may assist out investigation, call detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 222 of 19/10/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.