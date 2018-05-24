Cold callers push their way into woman’s home

Police are urging the public to be vigilant after cold callers forced their way into a woman’s home.

The incident occurred this week in the Cullybackey area.

A police spokesperson said: “A 63-year-old had persons knock at her front door and push their way into her house. This is unacceptable behaviour and all incidents like this should be reported to police.

“If you see unknown persons in your area knocking on front doors - record vehicle registrations, descriptions and any other details and ring 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“Help us keep your community safe - report suspicious behaviour.”