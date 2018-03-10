Designer handbags stolen in burglary

Detectives at Ballymena are appealing for information following a burglary at a house in the Grange area of the town.

A police spokesman said that between 9.30am and 10.30am on Thursday, March 8, entry was gained to the property and items including two Mulberry handbags, cash and bank cards were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 464 08/03/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.