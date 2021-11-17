Drink driver tried to escape from police

Adam Mairs (28), of Fenaghy Park, Galgorm, was given a ten months jail sentence for charges which also included possession of Xanax. Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant was previously convicted after a contest.

A prosecutor said at 3am on January 1 this year a police mobile patrol saw a car sitting stationary with the engine running in Smithfield Place.

Police pulled their vehicle to a halt in front of the Skoda and Mairs’ vehicle took off, veering around the PSNI vehicle, “however police observed the vehicle skid on ice and come to a stop”. Mairs exited and made off on foot and was found hiding behind a shed at Smithfield Place and he was then found with Xanax tablets. The defendant had a reading of 63 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

A defence barrister said after previously losing an eye in a “glassing incident” the defendant had PTSD which led to drug and alcohol abuse and was now in the “last chance saloon” as he was in breach of suspended sentences.