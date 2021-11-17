Drink driver tried to escape from police
A drink driver, who was on the road in breach of a driving ban, skidded the vehicle on ice in the early hours of New Year’s Day whilst trying to out-run police.
Adam Mairs (28), of Fenaghy Park, Galgorm, was given a ten months jail sentence for charges which also included possession of Xanax. Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant was previously convicted after a contest.
A prosecutor said at 3am on January 1 this year a police mobile patrol saw a car sitting stationary with the engine running in Smithfield Place.
Police pulled their vehicle to a halt in front of the Skoda and Mairs’ vehicle took off, veering around the PSNI vehicle, “however police observed the vehicle skid on ice and come to a stop”. Mairs exited and made off on foot and was found hiding behind a shed at Smithfield Place and he was then found with Xanax tablets. The defendant had a reading of 63 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.
A defence barrister said after previously losing an eye in a “glassing incident” the defendant had PTSD which led to drug and alcohol abuse and was now in the “last chance saloon” as he was in breach of suspended sentences.
District Judge Nigel Broderick jailed the defendant for five months for the January 1 offences and activated a suspended sentence of five months to make a ten months sentence. Mairs - who had two previous drink-driving related matters - was also banned from driving for five years. He had bail in the sum of £500 fixed for appeal.