Jewellery and cash stolen from properties

Police are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries in the Dans Road area of Ballymena.

It was reported that sometime between Sunday, December 17 and Thursday, December 28, two houses in the area were entered. A quantity of jewellery and a sum of cash was taken during the incidents.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Larne on 101, quoting reference 474 or 851 of 28/12/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.