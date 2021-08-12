Man carrying snooker ball in bag claimed it was for his own protection

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police received a report that a man was in possession of a “taser resembling a gun” in the Chichester Park area of the town. Police located the defendant at Larne Road and when he was searched he had a “cosh” - a small bag with a snooker ball inside secured with an elastic band - and the defendant referred to as his ‘just in case and said he kept it for his “protection”. A defence barrister said LeBlanc had been a “drug user many years ago and his fear of being attacked in the community is a hangover from his association with various people in the past”. The lawyer said the defendant had been attacked before and “rarely leaves the house”.