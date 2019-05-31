N.I. man rushed to hospital after head, face and ankles beaten by three men armed with hammers

A 20 year-old Northern Ireland man was rushed to hospital on Thursday evening after he was robbed and severely beaten by three men armed with hammers.

The incident occurred in Ballymena at approximately 11:20pm in the pedestrian underpass between Moat Road and Crebilly Road.

The attack occurred on Thursday evening.

The gang of three men beat their victim with hammers before making off with a sum of money and a mobile phone.

Detective Sergeant Robinson confirmed the injured man was still receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries.

"The injured male was taken to hospital where he remains this morning undergoing treatment for his injuries.

"An investigation is now underway and I am appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting reference 129 30/05/19."