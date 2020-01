Police in Newtownabbey are investigating a spate of overnight thefts from sheds and outbuildings.

Reporting incidents across the district from Ballynure to Crumlin, the PSNI said: “On a number of occasions the lock has been snipped and on others the sheds have been left open.

“Why not invest £12 in an alarmed padlock and get into the habit of securing your property at all times?

“We all think it will never happen to us but when it does it can be costly.”