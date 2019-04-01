Picture Special: Images from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, ATM raid

Detectives are appealing for information following the theft of an ATM machine in Ahoghill during the early hours of this morning (Monday 1st April). ''Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: "We received a report around 3:25am that a digger was on fire outside a shop on Brook Street in the village, and that an ATM had been ripped from the side of the building causing considerable damage. 'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press