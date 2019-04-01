Picture Special: Images from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, ATM raid
Thieves used a digger to rip an ATM from the wall of a shop in the Co Antrim village of Ahoghill in the early hours of this morning
The incident is the latest in a spate of cash machine thefts at businesses across Northern Ireland in recent months.
Detectives are appealing for information following the theft of an ATM machine in Ahoghill during the early hours of this morning (Monday 1st April). ''Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: "We received a report around 3:25am that a digger was on fire outside a shop on Brook Street in the village, and that an ATM had been ripped from the side of the building causing considerable damage. 'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
