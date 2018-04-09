Police identify collapsed man

Police have identified a man who was found collapsed on the Roguery Road, Toome yesterday evening, Sunday, April 8, and are now appealing for information to establish what happened him.

Inspector Alison Ferguson said: “We received a report at around 7:10pm last night of a man who was found lying in an unresponsive state on the road, with a bicycle next to him.

“The man was transferred to hospital by the NIAS, where he remains undergoing treatment.

“We have now identified this gentleman, and I am appealing to anyone who was on the Roguery Road on Sunday and saw this man on his bicycle, or any driver who was travelling on the road and has a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage.

“Anyone who thinks they have information which may useful to our investigation is asked to contact police in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1124 of 08/04/18.”