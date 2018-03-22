Police investigate criminal damage

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to a property.

The Times understands the incident occurred sometime between Monday, March 12 and Tuesday, March 13, but details were only made public by the police today.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Ballymena Facebook page, Inspector Simpson said: “Constable McCullough from LPT Ballymena has asked me to post an appeal for information in relation to an incident of criminal damage at Tobar Park last Monday or Tuesday (March 12/March 13).

“A window was broken as a result. If you have any information, please get in touch.

“The reference number is 962 dated 21/3/18.”