Police investigate theft of handbag

Police are appealing for information to help identify a male who stole a handbag yesterday morning.

The Times understands the incident occurred in the vicinity of The Grouse at approximately 1am.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “A female walked down from an ATM at the grandstand and got into a taxi. Another male opened the taxi door and then stole her handbag.

“This handbag was recovered in the area of Garfield Place a short time later, however the female’s Samsung phone was missing.

“If you have any information which could help us locate the offender, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 118 of 8/4/18.”