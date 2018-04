Police are appealing for information after two burglaries occurred in Ballymena earlier today.

Detailing the incidents, Inspector Simpson said: “One was in the Granville Drive area and the other in Woodcroft Hill.

“The burglaries took place between 8.45am and about 12.30pm. Jewellery, watches and cash were among the items stolen.

“Did you see anything suspicious, maybe a strange car, or a dodgy looking person in the street?

“If so, please get in touch with your local police in Ballymena on 101.”