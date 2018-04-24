Police receive reports of males trying to sell knives

Police are appealing for information following suspicious activity in the rural areas of Ballymena.

Detailing the activity on April 24, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Two males in a silver Toyota Avensis have been calling at houses yesterday morning and afternoon attempting to sell knives.

“One male is described as being in his late teens, with the second male in his early 20s, both speaking with Irish accents. They called at addresses on the Cashel Road, Rankinstown Road and Craigstown Road.

“We are very keen to speak to these two lads. Please contact us with any information by ringing 101 and quoting reference number 699 of 23/4/18.”