Police recover suspected cocaine

Police have recovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs in the Ballee area of Ballymena.

Detailing the incident on social media, a police spokesperson said: “Dear Drug Dealer, You rather foolishly left a bag lying in Ballee with 160 grammes of suspected cocaine in it. We have it now.

“Please feel free to call into the station to explain yourself, but in the meantime, the contents of the bag are away for forensics tests, so maybe we will be chatting face-to-face soon enough.”

The spokesperson added: “This find came from a helpful member of the public who spotted something suspicious and gave us a call..

“Help us to help our community by reporting suspicious activity and drug dealers.”